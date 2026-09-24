Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises To Highest Amount Since 2022

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular

gasoline in Riverside County rose today to its highest amount since Oct. 12,

2022, increasing 2.8 cents to $6.174, extending its streak of increases to 37

consecutive days.



The average price has risen 65.4 cents over the past 37 days,

including 1.4 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price

Information Service. It is 14.8 cents more than one week ago, 61.5 cents higher

than one month ago and $1.574 greater than one year ago.



The average price has increased $1.623 since the start of the joint

U.S./Israel war on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and

drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.



The national average price rose eight-tenths of a cent to $4.482 after

back-to-back decreases totaling four-tenths of a cent. It is 4.4 cents more

than one week ago, 38.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.319 greater than

one year ago.



The national average price has increased $1.50 since the attack on Iran.



The national average price is at its highest amount this late in the

calendar year, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at

GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000

stations.



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