California Supreme Court orders Bianco to return seized ballots, sides with Bonta

The California Supreme Court is ordering Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to return roughly 650,000 ballots his department seized from the county's Registrar of Voters, and to put his investigation into the November 2025 Proposition 50 special election on hold.

Justices handed down two unanimous rulings Thursday morning. In the first, brought by four Riverside County residents who voted in the election, the court found the ballot seizure was unlawful. Justices say state election law is clear that "in no event" can voted ballots be taken from election officials, even during a criminal investigation, and a search warrant doesn't change that.

In the second, the court sided with Attorney General Rob Bonta, ruling that the state Constitution gives him the power to give sheriffs binding orders about criminal investigations.

Under the rulings, Bianco must return the ballots to the registrar "forthwith," meaning right away, and stop handling them except to send them back. He must also take no further action on his investigation while Bonta's office reviews it, keep the other election materials he seized, and hand over his case files to the attorney general.

However, the court did not decide whether Bonta can shut the investigation down entirely, since he has only ordered a pause. Justices also say Bonta could direct Bianco to ask a Riverside County judge to throw out the search warrants and return the remaining election materials.

The decisions won't become final for at least 30 days, and the court can extend that by another 60 days. During that time, the court can change its decisions or agree to hear the cases again. It is not yet clear when the ballots will go back to the registrar.

NBC Palm Springs has reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the Attorney General's Office and are waiting to hear a response.



