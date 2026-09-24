Local & Community
California Supreme Court Orders Riverside Sheriff to Return Ballots
The California Supreme Court has ordered Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to return about 650,000 ballots seized as part of his investigation into alleged discrepancies involving the 2025 Proposition 50 special election.
The court issued unanimous rulings Thursday in two cases, Bonta v. Bianco and Cervantes v. Bianco, siding with California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Riverside County Councilmember Clarissa Cervantes.
The cases stem from an investigation launched by Bianco after a Riverside County citizens group raised concerns about discrepancies between the county's official election results and its own calculations.
In February, sheriff's personnel obtained search warrants and seized approximately 650,000 ballots and other election materials from the Riverside County Registrar of Voters. The ballots were cast in the November 2025 special election involving Proposition 50.
The Supreme Court ruled that the seizure of the ballots violated California's Elections Code and ordered Bianco to return them to the registrar's custody. The court also directed that the sheriff not handle the ballots further except as necessary to comply with the order.
In the separate case brought by Bonta, the court addressed the Attorney General's authority to supervise and direct the activities of a county sheriff. The court ruled in favor of Bonta and ordered Bianco to comply with the Attorney General's directives regarding the investigation.
Bonta said the ruling confirms longstanding constitutional authority allowing the Attorney General to issue binding directives to county sheriffs. Bianco, however, said he continues to stand behind the investigation and maintained that it was legitimate and legal.
The sheriff said he would comply with the court's ruling and return the ballots.
The Supreme Court emphasized that allegations of election misconduct can be investigated through established procedures that protect the integrity of voted ballots.
The decisions are not yet final. Under California Supreme Court procedures, an opinion generally becomes final 30 days after filing, although the court can extend that period in certain circumstances.
The rulings resolve the two cases before the state's highest court while questions remain about the broader investigation and what happens to the seized election materials.
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By: Alondra Campos
September 24, 2026
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