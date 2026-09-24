Local & Community
Cathedral City Barber Gives Free Haircuts to Those in Need
A local barber is using his skills to help people in need across the Coachella Valley, offering free haircuts, clothing and encouragement.
Estevan Figueroa of King’s Club Barbershop recently brought his team to the Boys and Girls Club in Cathedral City, where they provided dozens of free haircuts to children.
“Now that we’re doing a little better ourselves, we’d like to come out and show some love and make sure everybody’s walking around with confidence,” Figueroa said. “Look good, feel good. That’s the model right there.”
Figueroa’s efforts extend beyond the barbershop. He frequently takes his barber chair into the community, offering free haircuts while also providing clothing, essentials and encouragement to people in need.
“That would make the world a better place if we all just looked out for each other,” he said.
Figueroa has also developed a following on social media through his community work.
“I was there to make them feel seen, to make sure that they were heard out, and just being able to just share a little bit of love with these gentlemen here,” he said.
His commitment to giving back comes from lessons he learned from his father, Gilbert, who taught him that having a skill comes with an opportunity to help others.
“And we got blessed with a talent that God gave us, and so we try to go and bless others with it,” Figueroa said.
Figueroa recently started a nonprofit as he works to expand his efforts and help more people in the community look good and feel better.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2026
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Estevan Figueroa of King’s Club Barbershop is giving back across the Coachella Valley — one haircut at a time. He and his team recently gave dozens of free haircuts to kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Cathedral City. Figueroa also provides clothing, essentials and encouragement to people in need. Inspired by lessons from his father, he’s now started a nonprofit to help even more people in the community. “Look good, feel good.” @barbercipactli Read the full story at NBCPalmSprings.com.
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