Desert Fast Pitch Finalist Supports Families Facing Pediatric Cancer

The Desi Strong Foundation is one of six local nonprofits competing in this year’s Desert Fast Pitch, an event highlighting organizations working to make an impact across the Coachella Valley.

The nonprofit was created following the diagnosis of 4-year-old Desi with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma. Because the Coachella Valley does not have a children’s hospital, Desi’s family had to travel outside the area for treatment.

The community rallied around the family, organizing fundraisers to help with the financial burden that came with a pediatric cancer diagnosis.

After 23 months, Desi died. Her family decided to continue her legacy by helping other families facing pediatric cancer.

Jessica Bowser, whose daughter was friends with Desi in pre-K at Learning Tree in Palm Desert, is now involved with the foundation.

Bowser said pediatric cancer affects families regardless of age, race or other circumstances, while research funding remains a significant concern.

According to Bowser, pediatric cancer receives about 4% of national cancer funding. She said that can contribute to children receiving outdated treatments while adult cancers have hundreds of new treatment options developed each year.

September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, represented by the gold ribbon.

Bowser wears a gold ribbon throughout the year and encourages others to do the same as a way to raise awareness.

The Desi Strong Foundation also helps families deal with expenses that can come with traveling for treatment.

Families may have to make the drive to Loma Linda for pediatric care, creating additional costs for gas, vehicle maintenance and other necessities.

Bowser said programs such as Ronald McDonald House provide important support for families when children are receiving inpatient treatment, but those programs do not cover every expense or accommodate every family need.

The Desi Strong Foundation was the first childhood cancer foundation in the Coachella Valley and continues to work with families facing pediatric cancer.

As one of six Desert Fast Pitch finalists, the organization is being highlighted ahead of next week’s event.

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