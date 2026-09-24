Greater Palm Springs Pride to Honor Coachella Valley Advocates at 2026 Awards

Greater Palm Springs Pride is preparing to honor community advocates at its 2026 Pride Awards on Oct. 15.

The organization will recognize Andre Chambers, Andy Wysocki and Bill Sand for their contributions to the Coachella Valley community.

The event will celebrate local advocacy and community involvement as Greater Palm Springs Pride recognizes individuals who have made an impact in the region.

The Pride Awards event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Greater Palm Springs Pride has presented awards as part of its programming for decades, recognizing individuals and organizations for their work supporting the LGBTQ+ community and the broader Coachella Valley.

Additional details about the 2026 event, including the venue and specific award categories, were not included in the supplied information.

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