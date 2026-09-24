Indio considers expanding east, wants your input at Monday meeting

The City of Indio is weighing whether to grow its eastern boundary, and it wants to hear from the community before it goes any further.

Through the East Indio Annexation Study, the city is looking at whether to annex, meaning officially absorb into city limits, about 4,609 acres of unincorporated Riverside County land just past Dillon Road near Interstate 10. The land sits within Indio's Eastern Sphere of Influence, an area outside city limits that the state recognizes as where a city could provide services or expand in the future.

The city thinks the land could become a future employment hub, with a business park for light industrial and logistics work, along with offices, retail, workforce housing and open space. City leaders say the goal is to bring in new jobs, diversify the local economy, improve services and attract investment.

If Indio decides to move forward, the city would need approval from the Riverside Local Agency Formation Commission, the county agency that reviews changes to city boundaries. The city has not said how much of the 4,609 acres it would ultimately ask to annex, since the study is meant to narrow that down.

Residents who want to learn more can join a virtual community meeting on Zoom Monday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.



