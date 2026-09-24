Indio Police Open Flock Camera Facility to Public for Demonstration

The Indio Police Department is giving residents a closer look at its Flock camera system Thursday.

The department is opening its Bristol Street facility to the public starting at 4 p.m., allowing residents to see how the system works and ask questions about the technology.

Indio police currently use 72 automated license plate readers, primarily along major roadways and routes leading into and out of the city.

According to the department, the cameras are designed to capture vehicle and license plate information. Police say the system does not capture names or use facial recognition.

The public demonstration is the second of two events the department has held this week to explain the technology and how it is used by Indio police.

The department says residents attending Thursday's event will have an opportunity to learn more about the cameras and ask questions directly to police personnel.

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