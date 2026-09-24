Indio Studies 4,609-Acre Expansion and Seeks Public Input

Indio could be expanding its eastern boundary, and city leaders want to hear from the community before moving forward.

The city is studying whether to annex about 4,609 acres of unincorporated Riverside County land immediately east of Indio near Dillon Road and Interstate 10.

The area is already within Indio's Eastern Sphere of Influence, which is an area outside the current city limits where future municipal services or annexation may be considered.

The East Indio Annexation Study is examining which portions of the area could potentially be included in an annexation request. The study itself would not annex the land. Any future annexation request would require review by the Riverside Local Agency Formation Commission, or LAFCO.

City officials are considering the area as a potential future employment hub. Possible uses include a business park with light industrial and logistics operations, offices, retail, workforce housing and open space.

The planning study is also evaluating transportation, infrastructure, utilities, public services and environmental considerations as the city determines whether and how the area could be developed.

Residents, property owners and other community members can weigh in during a virtual meeting Monday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

The meeting will include an overview of the study area, the annexation process and project updates. Participants can ask questions, provide feedback and sign up for future updates.

The city says community input will be considered as the study moves forward.

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