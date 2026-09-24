Local & Community
Palm Springs Considers Extending Data Center Moratorium
The city of Palm Springs is taking a closer look at data centers as officials consider extending a temporary moratorium on new applications for nearly two years.
The Palm Springs City Council is expected to consider extending the current 45-day moratorium at its meeting next Wednesday.
The city says its current zoning code does not define or regulate data centers. City staff says additional time is needed to study the potential impacts of data centers and develop appropriate land use regulations.
The proposed extension would give the city more time to address data centers as part of its ongoing update of the zoning code.
The current moratorium is set to expire Oct. 10.
The council's consideration comes as Palm Springs reviews how data centers could fit into the city's existing land use regulations and what rules may be needed for future applications.
The proposed extension would temporarily prevent new data center applications while the city continues its review and works on potential regulations.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2026
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