Palm Springs Crews Patrol Mountains After Lightning Strikes

Palm Springs fire crews are actively patrolling the city’s mountain areas after a series of lightning strikes sparked a brush fire and injured a person Thursday.

The Palm Springs Fire Department responded to a roughly half-acre brush fire after one lightning strike ignited vegetation in the area.

Another strike near Chino Canyon ignited a palm tree, according to fire officials.

A person was also struck by lightning and was quickly transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Fire crews are monitoring the area for additional calls and signs of damage as dry lightning continues to pose a fire danger.

Dry lightning can produce little to no rainfall while still striking the ground and potentially igniting fires.

Fire officials are urging residents to remain alert and report any fires or damage caused by lightning strikes.

Anyone who sees a fire or damage from a lightning strike should call 911.

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