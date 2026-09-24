Pet of the Week: Beatrice Is Ready for a Home

Beatrice, a French Bulldog from the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, is feeling better and looking for her forever home after a surgery that ended years of pain. Dan Rossi with the shelter joined NBC Palm Springs for this week's Pet of the Week segment to share her story.

Beatrice came to the shelter as a stray, and staff think she is about 5 years old. Rossi said she had so many ear infections over her lifetime that her ears had hardened "like rocks," something he described as extremely painful for any dog. To fix it, the shelter performed a Total Ear Canal Ablation, a surgery that removes the ear canals. The procedure cost around $2,500, and it left Beatrice deaf, though Rossi said she is adapting very well. She will need an owner willing to learn commands using visual cues.

Rossi describes Beatrice as a sweet, chill girl who likes being close to the people she trusts. She can be picked up, has done well with other dogs and could fit into most homes, including those with other pets or young children. She is still learning to walk on a leash, however. "Somebody needs to have a little bit of patience with her," Rossi said.

Beatrice's surgery was paid for through the shelter's Love Fund, which uses donor money to cover surgeries, diagnostics and other specialized medical care for shelter animals. The shelter recently raised more than $35,000 for the fund, and Rossi said it spent over $15,000 on just four animals in the past few months. He said animals helped by the Love Fund almost always go on to find loving homes.

The shelter also highlighted two other dogs. Perfection, an almost 3 year old Pit mix, arrived in April after her owner was incarcerated and was once scared and shut down, but she is now confident, attentive and eager to learn. Bernie, a 1 year old English Pointer mix, came from a serious neglect situation and is still a bit shy, but he loves other dogs and is coming out of his shell. Both are available through the shelter's Foster to Adopt program.

The shelter is dealing with overcrowding as kitten season continues, and it will bring adoptable dogs to the PetSmart Charities Adopt Joy Event this Saturday, September 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PetSmart on Ramon Road in Palm Springs. Anyone interested in adopting Beatrice or any of the shelter's animals can visit psanimalshelter.org.



