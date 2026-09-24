Senate Rejects House-Passed Resolution to End Iran War

The U.S. Senate rejected a House-passed war powers resolution Thursday that sought to direct the removal of U.S. forces from hostilities with Iran.

The measure, H. Con. Res. 89, failed by a vote of 49-50, according to the Senate’s official roll call.

Four Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Thom Tillis of North Carolina — voted in favor of the resolution.

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman was the only Democrat to vote against it.

The House passed the resolution earlier this month. The measure was brought to the Senate under the War Powers Resolution and called for U.S. forces to be removed from hostilities with Iran that had not been authorized by Congress.

The Senate previously approved a similar war powers resolution in June by a 50-48 vote, while a separate measure failed in July.

Thursday’s vote comes as President Donald Trump continues military operations involving Iran and as his administration faces congressional debate over the scope of presidential authority to conduct military action without additional authorization from Congress.

The vote also comes during a week in which Trump is hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House and attending events surrounding the United Nations General Assembly.

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