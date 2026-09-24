Suspect accused of injuring six at Palm Springs Splash House event expected in court

A man accused of throwing glass bottles into a crowd during a Splash House event in Palm Springs is expected in court next week.

Police say 35-year-old Malad Thamer Yusuf was involved in a fight during the event at the Palm Springs Air Museum last month.

Investigators allege Yusuf grabbed glass bottles and threw them toward people in the crowd before fleeing the scene.

Six people were injured — four women and two men, according to police.

Yusuf later turned himself in to authorities.

He is now facing six counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The case is expected to return to court next week. The allegations have not been proven in court.