Things got “Very Caliente” on “First at Four:Thirty with Nour Milla” with a look inside the unusual world of robot combat.

The segment takes viewers inside WRECK, a combat sports company where robots battle each other in the cage. But at a recent event, the competition took an unexpected turn when a human stepped into the cage to take on a robot.

Influencer Frankie LaPenna faced off against one of the machines in what was described as the first time WRECK had a robot fight a human.

The robots are controlled by operators, but the machines are built with enough power to deliver real kicks and punches.

The experience can look unusual from the outside, but being inside the cage provides a different perspective.

The sport is also attracting fans who may not normally attend traditional combat events.

The WRECK events have drawn women and younger fans, adding another audience to the growing world of combat sports.

For some spectators, the appeal is simple: the action and excitement of a fight without the concern of watching real people get injured.

The question now is where robot combat goes next.

WRECK is holding additional events, including events in New York City, as it continues developing its take on combat sports.

And while robot-versus-human fights may be the newest twist, there is still plenty of interest in the classic format: robot versus robot.

For viewers of “First at Four-Thirty with Nour Milla,” it is another example of the unexpected stories and experiences featured in the show’s “Very Caliente” segment.

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