Local & Community
‘Very Caliente’: When Robots Take on Humans in the Fight Cage
Things got “Very Caliente” on “First at Four:Thirty with Nour Milla” with a look inside the unusual world of robot combat.
The segment takes viewers inside WRECK, a combat sports company where robots battle each other in the cage. But at a recent event, the competition took an unexpected turn when a human stepped into the cage to take on a robot.
Influencer Frankie LaPenna faced off against one of the machines in what was described as the first time WRECK had a robot fight a human.
The robots are controlled by operators, but the machines are built with enough power to deliver real kicks and punches.
The experience can look unusual from the outside, but being inside the cage provides a different perspective.
The sport is also attracting fans who may not normally attend traditional combat events.
The WRECK events have drawn women and younger fans, adding another audience to the growing world of combat sports.
For some spectators, the appeal is simple: the action and excitement of a fight without the concern of watching real people get injured.
The question now is where robot combat goes next.
WRECK is holding additional events, including events in New York City, as it continues developing its take on combat sports.
And while robot-versus-human fights may be the newest twist, there is still plenty of interest in the classic format: robot versus robot.
For viewers of “First at Four-Thirty with Nour Milla,” it is another example of the unexpected stories and experiences featured in the show’s “Very Caliente” segment.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
A $557k budget shortfall … so why do they need $11.3 million in new taxes? Are you voting Yes or No on Measure P? #therogginreport #measurep #localnews #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
School board trustee wears “FAFO” shirt to court deposition. Drop your thoughts in the comments 👇🏽 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #explore #nbcpalmsprings
Estevan Figueroa of King’s Club Barbershop is giving back across the Coachella Valley — one haircut at a time. He and his team recently gave dozens of free haircuts to kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Cathedral City. Figueroa also provides clothing, essentials and encouragement to people in need. Inspired by lessons from his father, he’s now started a nonprofit to help even more people in the community. “Look good, feel good.” @barbercipactli Read the full story at NBCPalmSprings.com.
9 months. 5 deposition notices. 1 no-show. What is this official hiding under oath? Let us know what you think in the comments 👇 #therogginreport #jesusgonzalez #localnews #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
Tim O’Brien at the Coachella Valley Firebirds training camp!!
BREAKING NEWS 🚨: Murder Suspect Vicky Kim has made a court appearance for the first time in almost two weeks amidst medical delays and two refusals. Today she plead NOT GUILTY to all charges of killing her husband. She is set to appear October 7th for her preliminary hearing. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com for more information on this case. #breakingnews #courtnews #vickykim #coachellavalley #760
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Did you catch the bug that’s going around?
Talking With Thalia: GLP-1 medications have become a popular tool for weight loss, but what you eat while taking them matters, too. Local dietitian Jessica Brantley Lopez shares the importance of protein, complex carbohydrates, fiber and hydration, along with why smaller, more frequent meals may help manage side effects and support healthy weight loss. Jessica also opens up about her own experience with GLP-1 medication and how it changed her approach to helping others. Talking With Thalia is sponsored by DAP Health. Watch the full conversation at NBCPalmSprings.com. #TalkingWithThalia #DAPHealth #GLP1 #WeightLoss #Nutrition Dietitian HealthToday CoachellaValley PalmSprings NBCPalmSprings
Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are one step closer to completing their $110 billion merger after a coalition of 12 state attorneys general reached a settlement with Paramount. The settlement resolves the states’ antitrust lawsuit, though it still requires court approval. The agreement includes commitments involving film production, workers and editorial independence for CNN and CBS News. California AG CNN’s Brian Stelter reports. #Paramount #WarnerBrosDiscovery #ParamountMerger #CNN #Hollywood #Media #Merger #Entertainment