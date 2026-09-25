Local & Community
Coachella Valley Firebirds Prepare for Season 5 With Preseason Game and Día de los Muertos Night
The Coachella Valley Firebirds are getting ready to drop the puck on their fifth season, and our special Friday contributor, Luis Camacho, is back with the inside scoop on what's ahead for fans.
The Firebirds will face the Ontario Reign in a preseason game this Sunday at Acrisure Arena. The puck drops at 5 p.m., with tickets priced at $10 and proceeds benefiting the One Valley Foundation.
The preseason matchup gives fans an early opportunity to see the Firebirds back on the ice before the regular season officially gets underway next Friday.
Camacho also highlighted one of the season's upcoming special events: Día de los Muertos Night, scheduled for Oct. 30 at Acrisure Arena.
The celebration will combine Firebirds hockey with Día de los Muertos traditions and a lucha libre wrestling match, bringing three different forms of entertainment together for one night.
Camacho said Día de los Muertos is particularly meaningful because the celebration focuses on remembering and honoring loved ones while celebrating the continuation of their spirit and legacy.
The holiday also brings families and friends together through food, traditions and celebrations, including favorites such as pan dulce.
For Firebirds fans, the Oct. 30 event offers an opportunity to experience a hockey game while also celebrating an important cultural tradition and enjoying live lucha libre entertainment.
As Season 5 approaches, the Firebirds are preparing for another year of hockey in the Coachella Valley.
And with our special Friday contributor Luis Camacho keeping fans up to date, NBC Palm Springs will continue bringing you the latest on the Firebirds throughout the season.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 25, 2026
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