Local & Community
Dolly Parton Day: Inside the Idyllwild Cabin Once Owned by the Country Music Icon
September 25 is a special day for Dolly Parton fans, who celebrate the date as “Dolly Parton Day,” or 9/25.
California and Ohio have recognized Dolly Parton Day, along with cities including Nashville, New Orleans and Portland, Oregon.
The Dollywood Foundation is also marking the occasion as “Give Like Dolly Day,” encouraging people to support Parton's Imagination Library, which provides books to children.
For fans in Southern California, however, the day also offers a chance to look inside a unique piece of Parton's history.
High in the pine trees of Idyllwild sits a cabin that was once owned by the country music legend.
Parton reportedly owned the property for decades, and when she eventually moved, she left behind many of her belongings.
According to the current owners, the stories they have been told indicate the home was one of Parton's favorite places to write music.
“Imagine that's where Dolly Parton sat and wrote songs,” Brian Vassallo said.
Vassallo and his wife purchased the property in 2025. They say furniture, photographs, dishes and other personal touches belonging to Parton remain inside the home.
“She left this home with all of her possessions in it,” Vassallo said.
The three-bedroom, three-bathroom property sits on approximately an acre and offers a glimpse into a quieter chapter of Parton's life away from the spotlight.
Among the items still inside are personal photographs and other belongings that provide clues to the home's history.
Vassallo said the property is believed to be a particularly rare piece of authentic Parton history.
“To our knowledge, outside of Dolly's bus in Dollywood, this is the only authentic Dolly, Pete Parton and Carl Dean interior in the world,” he said.
The home contains so many unique items, Vassallo said, that it could take hours to go through everything left behind.
He even pointed out one item that fans might find particularly intriguing: Parton's old contact list.
The couple is now exploring ways to eventually share the home and its history with the public.
For them, the property represents more than a house. They see it as an important piece of Dolly Parton's story and a rare opportunity to preserve and share a glimpse of the country music icon's personal history.
As Dolly Parton fans celebrate 9/25, the Idyllwild cabin offers another connection to the life and legacy of one of country music's most recognizable stars.
By: Kai Beech
September 25, 2026
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