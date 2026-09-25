Local & Community
Family, Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez Push for Action on ‘Tristan’s Bill’ Before Sept. 30 Deadline
Nearly two years after 27-year-old Tristan Samuel Bourgeois was killed in a truck crash on Highway 74, his family continues to push for additional safety measures along the roadway.
At the center of that effort is AB 1145, known as “Tristan’s Bill,” authored by Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez, R-Indio.
Gonzalez's office said the legislation is part of an effort to address safety concerns on Highway 74. The bill originally called for a study examining increased enforcement on the highway. Gonzalez's 2026 legislative package says the state will now move forward with recommendations from a Riverside County study.
Tristan's stepmother, Tina Bourgeois, said the effort is about remembering Tristan and addressing concerns raised by people who regularly travel the highway.
“He's a son. He's a father. He's a brother,” Tina said. “He's going to be remembered not only by us, but everyone who travels Highway 74.”
Tina said she believes data concerning commercial trucks and Highway 74 demonstrates the need for additional attention to safety on the route.
She also emphasized that the goal is not to eliminate trucks from Highway 74.
“Some people don't realize that we're wanting to work with everybody together,” she said. “We're not wanting to ban every single truck that comes up and down Highway 74. We want to work together.”
Bill Awaits Action
Gonzalez has called attention to the remaining legislative deadline for AB 1145.
In a statement provided to NBC Palm Springs, Gonzalez said:
“Tristan’s bill is now on Governor Newsom’s desk and he has until September 30th to sign it into law.”
Gonzalez is asking residents who support the legislation to contact the governor's office.
He also said Tristan's family and communities that rely on Highway 74 deserve transparency and accountability when they raise safety concerns.
Gonzalez's office previously described AB 1145 as legislation addressing enforcement and safety concerns on Highway 74.
The bill has also been amended during the legislative process.
The latest information from Gonzalez's office says the state will implement recommendations from the Riverside County study rather than proceed with the original study language.
For those who wish to contact the governor regarding AB 1145, the governor's office provides a public contact form through the official California government website.
With the Sept. 30 deadline approaching, Tristan's family and Gonzalez are continuing to call attention to Highway 74 safety and the legislation named in Tristan's memory.
By: Maria Noble Valdez
September 25, 2026
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