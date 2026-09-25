Meet Honey Buns: She'll Greet You With a Hug Before You Even Say Hello

It's Fido Friday, and this week community contributor Jen Agnew introduces us to Honey Buns, a two-and-a-half-year-old who has been at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus since July. She didn't waste any time making an impression.

"From the second I met Honey Buns, she greeted me with so much love and even wrapped me up in a hug," Jen said. "She just has this way of making you smile, and you can't help but fall in love with her."

Honey Buns came from the Blythe shelter after being rescued from a hoarding case in Cabazon. Despite everything she's been through, she is great in the car, great on leash, and does well in playgroups. Out in the world, she's exactly what her name promises.

If you're interested in adopting Honey Buns, contact the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and reference ID number A-1913761.

To become a FIDO walker and take a dog out for the day, email Pam Solek at pam.solek@gmail.com or find her on the Nextdoor app.



