Morongo Band of Mission Indians Welcomes Community to 35th Annual Pow Wow

The Morongo Band of Mission Indians is welcoming the community to its 35th annual pow wow, giving visitors an opportunity to experience Native American culture, traditions, dancing and community.

The annual event brings together tribal members, families and visitors from throughout the region for an evening of celebration.

Organizers say a pow wow is about more than watching from the sidelines. Everyone who attends becomes part of the circle and the experience.

For those who have never attended a pow wow, the event offers an opportunity to learn more about Native American heritage and traditions while experiencing traditional dancing and the sense of community that is central to the gathering.

The Morongo Pow Wow has also gained recognition as one of the most popular pow wows in the country, drawing attendees from beyond the Coachella Valley.

Organizers are encouraging anyone interested in experiencing a pow wow for the first time to attend, take in the dancing and festivities, and learn more about the traditions being shared.

The 35th annual Morongo Pow Wow takes place tonight at the Morongo Band of Mission Indians.