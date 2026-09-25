Local & Community
NBC Palm Springs Launches ‘Flight Fridays’ With Look Inside Palm Springs Air Museum
The end of the workweek is taking on a new meaning at NBC Palm Springs with the launch of “Flight Fridays,” a new weekly segment exploring the historic aircraft at the Palm Springs Air Museum.
NBC Palm Springs reporter Mark Mester introduced the new segment Friday from the museum, which houses approximately 90 aircraft.
Mester said the Palm Springs Air Museum is ranked among the top five air museums in the nation, with its collection featuring historic aircraft including the P-47 Thunderbolt and P-51 Mustang.
Each Friday, “Flight Fridays” will spotlight another aircraft and explore its history and significance.
The first aircraft featured in the series is the P-51 Mustang, which Mester described as the crown jewel of the Palm Springs Air Museum.
The aircraft was flown by Lt. Col. Bob Friend, a Tuskegee Airman.
The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Forces and served during World War II.
Mester also had the opportunity to take a flight in the P-51 Mustang and will give viewers a look at that experience as part of the inaugural segment.
The first “Flight Fridays” feature is scheduled to air Friday at 6 p.m. on NBC Palm Springs.
The weekly series will continue highlighting the aircraft housed at the Palm Springs Air Museum while exploring the history and stories behind the planes and the people who flew them.
By: Mark Mester
September 25, 2026
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