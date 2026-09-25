Local & Community
NBC Palm Springs Launches New ‘Flight Fridays’ Segment From Palm Springs Air Museum
NBC Palm Springs is taking viewers to the skies with the launch of a new weekly segment highlighting the historic aircraft housed at the Palm Springs Air Museum.
Called “Flight Fridays,” the new segment will air every Friday on NBC Palm Springs and give viewers an inside look at the aircraft, history and stories behind one of the Coachella Valley’s aviation attractions.
NBC Palm Springs reporter Mark Mester launched the new segment Friday from the Palm Springs Air Museum, offering viewers a preview of some of the aircraft they will see in upcoming installments.
Among them is the P-51D Mustang, one of the museum's most notable aircraft and what Mester described as the museum's “crown jewel.”
Mester also highlighted the Memphis Belle, an aircraft that takes visitors back to the late 1930s and 1940s and is featured in the movie Memphis Belle.
Another aircraft featured in the preview is the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt.
The new segment will go beyond simply showing the aircraft on display. Mester also gave viewers a glimpse of what it's like to get airborne in one of the historic planes.
After a safety check and clearance from the flight control tower, Mester took to the skies as part of the upcoming coverage.
Mester said he was able to fly in the P-51 Mustang above the Coachella Valley, describing the experience as one of the most memorable moments of his life.
The first full “Flight Fridays” feature on the P-51 Mustang is scheduled to air Friday at 6 p.m. on NBC Palm Springs.
The weekly series will continue exploring the historic aircraft that call the Palm Springs Air Museum home, giving viewers a closer look at the machines and the stories behind them.
By: Mark Mester
September 25, 2026
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