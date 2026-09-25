New IRS tax forms to ask about citizenship and work authorization

Millions of taxpayers preparing to file their federal income taxes could encounter new questions about citizenship or work authorization on upcoming tax forms.

The IRS has confirmed that new forms will include a question regarding whether a taxpayer is a U.S. citizen or authorized to work in the country.

The agency says the information is intended to strengthen tax administration and help ensure tax benefits reach people who meet the legal requirements.

The change comes as eligibility requirements for certain tax credits have become more closely tied to Social Security numbers and immigration status.

For the Child Tax Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit, the IRS says that beginning with tax year 2025, taxpayers generally must have a Social Security number valid for employment to claim the credits. Qualifying children must also have a Social Security number valid for employment.

The Earned Income Tax Credit also has eligibility requirements involving Social Security numbers and U.S. citizenship or resident-alien status.

Taxpayers who use an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, or ITIN, still have federal tax filing obligations when required. However, having an ITIN does not by itself make someone eligible for every tax credit.

The IRS is currently publishing 2026 draft tax forms and instructions as it prepares for the upcoming filing season. The agency cautions that draft forms should not be filed or relied upon as final instructions.

Tax specialists recommend taxpayers review the requirements before filing and seek professional assistance if they are unsure about their eligibility or how the new questions apply to their situation.

The IRS also provides online tools and eligibility information for taxpayers trying to determine whether they qualify for credits such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.

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