Local & Community
New IRS tax forms to ask about citizenship and work authorization
Millions of taxpayers preparing to file their federal income taxes could encounter new questions about citizenship or work authorization on upcoming tax forms.
The IRS has confirmed that new forms will include a question regarding whether a taxpayer is a U.S. citizen or authorized to work in the country.
The agency says the information is intended to strengthen tax administration and help ensure tax benefits reach people who meet the legal requirements.
The change comes as eligibility requirements for certain tax credits have become more closely tied to Social Security numbers and immigration status.
For the Child Tax Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit, the IRS says that beginning with tax year 2025, taxpayers generally must have a Social Security number valid for employment to claim the credits. Qualifying children must also have a Social Security number valid for employment.
The Earned Income Tax Credit also has eligibility requirements involving Social Security numbers and U.S. citizenship or resident-alien status.
Taxpayers who use an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, or ITIN, still have federal tax filing obligations when required. However, having an ITIN does not by itself make someone eligible for every tax credit.
The IRS is currently publishing 2026 draft tax forms and instructions as it prepares for the upcoming filing season. The agency cautions that draft forms should not be filed or relied upon as final instructions.
Tax specialists recommend taxpayers review the requirements before filing and seek professional assistance if they are unsure about their eligibility or how the new questions apply to their situation.
The IRS also provides online tools and eligibility information for taxpayers trying to determine whether they qualify for credits such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 25, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
⚡️ TOP STORY: A man is recovering after he was struck by lightning. Firefighters battled a brush fire along Snow Creek Road, while another lightning strike in Chino Canyon sent a man to the hospital. If you hear thunder, stay indoors for at least 30 minutes after the last rumble. #PalmSprings #Lightning #FireSafety
🚨 Chasing that year-round “summer glow”? A social media tanning trend involving the unapproved peptide melanotan-2 is raising serious safety concerns. Dermatologists say safer sunless tanning options are available. ☀️ #YourHealthToday #SkinHealth #Melanotan2 #TanningSafety
Palm Springs firefighters responded Thursday to a report of a person struck by lightning in the Chino Canyon area. The person was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. Firefighters also responded to a palm tree fire in Chino Canyon that officials say was caused by an apparent lightning strike. NBC Palm Springs News Director David Reese is in the neighborhood tonight knocking on doors and trying to learn more about what happened. Did you see the lightning strike? Did you hear or see anything unusual? Do you know who was struck or have information that could help us understand what happened? We’d like to hear from you. Send us a DM here or contact NBC Palm Springs if you witnessed the incident or have information to share. #PalmSprings #ChinoCanyon #Lightning #PalmSpringsNews #NBCPalmSprings CoachellaValley BreakingNews
Fred Roggin’s response? Show us the receipts! #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #explore #nbcpalmsprings
A $557k budget shortfall … so why do they need $11.3 million in new taxes? Are you voting Yes or No on Measure P? #therogginreport #measurep #localnews #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
School board trustee wears “FAFO” shirt to court deposition. Drop your thoughts in the comments 👇🏽 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #explore #nbcpalmsprings
Estevan Figueroa of King’s Club Barbershop is giving back across the Coachella Valley — one haircut at a time. He and his team recently gave dozens of free haircuts to kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Cathedral City. Figueroa also provides clothing, essentials and encouragement to people in need. Inspired by lessons from his father, he’s now started a nonprofit to help even more people in the community. “Look good, feel good.” @barbercipactli Read the full story at NBCPalmSprings.com.
9 months. 5 deposition notices. 1 no-show. What is this official hiding under oath? Let us know what you think in the comments 👇 #therogginreport #jesusgonzalez #localnews #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
Tim O’Brien at the Coachella Valley Firebirds training camp!!