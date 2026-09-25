Local & Community
Ramon Road Bridge Widening Starts This Winter: Here's How to Learn What It Means for Your Commute
Palm Springs and Cathedral City are inviting the public to two community meetings next month to explain what drivers, neighbors and businesses can expect during the two-year Ramon Road Bridge Project, which is set to begin this winter.
The project, a partnership between the two cities and the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, will widen the bridge over the Whitewater River from four lanes to six, giving drivers three lanes in each direction. The cities hope the extra lanes will ease traffic and improve safety along a corridor that carries more than 40,000 vehicles a day and links Palm Springs International Airport with major shopping districts in both cities. The improvements will stretch along Ramon Road from San Luis Rey Drive to Landau Boulevard.
Crews will also perform seismic retrofitting, strengthening the bridge so it can better withstand an earthquake, and add flood protection measures, new bridge supports in the river channel and new barriers. Pedestrians and cyclists will get more room too, with a new 5-foot sidewalk on the north side and a 10-foot-wide path for walking and biking on the south side, separated from traffic by a physical barrier and connecting to the CV Link pathway.
At the meetings, residents can talk directly with the project team about how construction will be phased, sign up for construction alerts, and learn about the "Business is Open During Construction" program, aimed at supporting shops and restaurants along the route while work is underway.
The first meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Agua Caliente Elementary School in Cathedral City, and can also be joined on Zoom. The second is Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City. Both meetings will include live Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation.
Anyone who can't attend can sign up for updates on the project website.
By: Harrison Bluto
September 25, 2026
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