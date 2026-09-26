Local & Community
24 Coachella Valley Foster Children Are Waiting for CASA Volunteers
Twenty-four children in foster care across the Coachella Valley are currently waiting for a Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, according to Voices for Children.
CASA volunteers serve as advocates for children involved in the foster care system, helping make sure their needs and voices are heard throughout the court process.
The commitment does not require giving up all of your free time. Voices for Children says CASA volunteers typically commit about 10 hours a month.
Volunteers get to know the child they are assigned to, stay connected with the people involved in the child’s case and advocate for the child’s best interests.
For those interested in learning more, Voices for Children is holding an information session Thursday, Oct. 1, in Palm Desert.
The session will provide prospective volunteers with information about the CASA program, the volunteer commitment and how they can become involved in the life of a child in foster care.
For anyone looking for a meaningful way to give back to the community, the organization says becoming a CASA volunteer can provide an opportunity to make a lasting difference in a child's life.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 25, 2026
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