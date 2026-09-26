Art From the Heart Celebrates Young Artists at Palm Desert Community Event

Art took center stage in Palm Desert as Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert hosted its third annual Art From the Heart event, celebrating the creativity and accomplishments of young artists throughout the Coachella Valley.

The free community event showcased one-of-a-kind artwork created by children participating in Variety's programs, including many young artists living with disabilities or facing medical challenges.

Guests had the opportunity to view the artwork and purchase pieces created by the young artists.

Each piece offered a glimpse into the child's creativity and personality while highlighting stories of resilience, self-expression and joy.

The event also brought families, supporters and community members together for an evening celebrating the young artists and their accomplishments.

Guests enjoyed light bites and refreshments while viewing the collection and learning more about the children and Variety Children's Charity of the Desert.

Organizers say Art From the Heart provides an opportunity to put the spotlight on the talents of children who may face challenges in other areas of their lives, giving them a platform to express themselves through art.

The annual event has become another way for Variety Children's Charity of the Desert to connect the community with the children and families it serves.