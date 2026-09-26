Coachella, YouTube Extend Livestream Partnership Through 2030

Coachella fans around the world will continue to have a front-row view of the desert festival from wherever they are.

Goldenvoice and YouTube are extending their exclusive livestream and content partnership through 2030, continuing a relationship that has brought Coachella to fans who cannot attend the festival in person.

The partnership now spans 15 years and has grown beyond simply livestreaming performances.

Fans can also access backstage content, YouTube Shorts, merchandise and other programming tied to the festival.

The livestream has become a major part of the Coachella experience for fans outside the Coachella Valley, allowing viewers around the world to follow performances and festival coverage from the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

This year's festival also set a new record for the largest number of people watching Coachella on YouTube at one time.

The partnership will continue through the end of the decade, giving fans additional opportunities to experience the festival digitally.

For those already looking ahead to next year's event, Coachella 2027 is scheduled to take place over two weekends: April 9-11 and April 16-18 in Indio.

More details about next year's lineup and livestream programming are expected to be announced at a later date.