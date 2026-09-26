Jeff Gonzalez Renews Push for Independent CVUSD Financial Audit

Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez is renewing his push for an independent audit of the Coachella Valley Unified School District, citing continuing structural budget deficits and what he says is a need for greater transparency and accountability.

Gonzalez submitted his request to the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, asking for a review of the district’s contract and fiscal management.

A fiscal review cited in the request projected a deficit of about $14.8 million for the 2025-26 school year, growing to $25.6 million in 2026-27.

The request comes after the committee previously considered an audit request involving CVUSD. The district’s Joint Legislative Audit Committee information page says that earlier request was not approved and includes the district’s responses to questions about its finances, contracts and programs.

CVUSD says it is committed to transparency and accountability in managing public funds and providing services to students and families.

Under the committee process outlined in the renewed request, the audit could move forward with approval from the committee chair and vice chair unless another committee member objects within five days.

No audit has yet been authorized. If approved, the review would examine the district’s financial practices and contracting as CVUSD works to address its budget challenges.

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