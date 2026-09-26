Local & Community
Morongo Thunder & Lightning Pow Wow Marks 35 Years in Cabazon
The 35th annual Morongo Thunder & Lightning Pow Wow is underway near the Coachella Valley, bringing Native American dancers, drummers and families to Cabazon for a weekend celebrating cultural traditions.
Hosted by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, the event runs Friday, September 25, through Sunday, September 27, at the Morongo Pow Wow grounds. The official event website describes the gathering as an opportunity to celebrate Native American heritage and traditions.
Visitors can experience traditional singing, drumming and dancing, along with the detailed, handcrafted regalia worn by participants.
Organizers say people representing more than 500 nations from across the United States and Canada are expected to take part. More than 500 dancers and drummers are also expected throughout the weekend, sharing their distinct styles of movement, song and storytelling.
The powwow has grown over more than three decades into one of the country’s most recognized events of its kind. The Morongo Band says the gathering welcomes participants of all ages and encourages families to attend.
Saturday’s program includes a 4 p.m. bird singing and dancing contest, followed by an 8 p.m. grand entry. Events are scheduled to continue through midnight Saturday. According to the published event schedule, the powwow concludes Sunday at 6 p.m.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 26, 2026
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