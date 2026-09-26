NBC Palm Springs launches ‘Flight Fridays’ series at Palm Springs Air Museum

NBC Palm Springs is taking viewers to new heights with the launch of “Flight Fridays,” a new weekly series exploring the aircraft and aviation history housed at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Each Friday, NBC Palm Springs’ Mark Mester will take viewers inside the museum for an up-close look at a different aircraft and the history behind it.

The series will go beyond simply seeing the planes on display. Mester will explore what makes each featured aircraft unique, the role it played in aviation history and the stories of the people and events connected to it.

Located in Palm Springs, the Air Museum is home to an extensive collection of aircraft, giving “Flight Fridays” plenty of opportunities to showcase aviation history right here in the Coachella Valley.

Whether you’re an aviation enthusiast, a history buff or simply curious about the planes inside the museum, “Flight Fridays” will offer something new to discover each week.

So fasten your seatbelts and get ready for takeoff.

“Flight Fridays” airs every Friday on NBC Palm Springs.