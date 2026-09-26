Three Construction Workers Killed in I-10 Crash Near Blythe

Three construction workers were killed Friday morning in a chain-reaction crash involving a big rig on eastbound Interstate 10 near Intake Boulevard in Blythe, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported about 5:17 a.m. east of Intake Boulevard. CHP investigators said a big rig traveling east struck a parked attenuator construction vehicle and an unoccupied Chevrolet Silverado before colliding with a water truck.

During the sequence of events, three construction workers were struck and suffered fatal injuries, the CHP said.

Authorities identified two of the victims as 27-year-old Christopher Benavides Guatemala and 50-year-old Alfonso Vega Torres, both of Coachella. The third victim was identified as 39-year-old Francisco Morales Mendoza of Tonopah, Arizona.

The 44-year-old big rig driver, a Redlands man, was injured in the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. The CHP has not announced any arrests or charges in connection with the crash.

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