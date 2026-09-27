Rare Market to Bring 40 Vendors to Gardens on El Paseo This Fall

A new Sunday market is coming to Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert, bringing about 40 vendors to the shopping destination’s center lawn on select Sundays from October through December.

The Rare Market is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers say vendors will offer locally grown produce and specialty products, with a focus on local makers and community.

“We really are a community gathering spot, but this just brings it to a whole other level,” said Deja Krutzberg of Gardens on El Paseo.

Organizers Jose and Ayala, who have experience with farmers markets, said they want the Rare Market to have a distinct look and atmosphere. The market will be surrounded by the luxury retailers and designer boutiques along El Paseo.

Nearby businesses are also looking forward to the event. Soda Voce Cafe sees the market as a chance for visitors and local businesses to support one another.

“If they bring something new to us, maybe we can acquire it from them,” a cafe representative said. “And if we are able to give them something in return, like a good coffee or a good croissant or a good sandwich, that makes our day.”

Organizers hope the market becomes a Sunday gathering place for friends and families and a lasting addition to El Paseo.

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