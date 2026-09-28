Coachella Valley Firebirds Launch Food Tour Ahead of Home Opener

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are taking their home opener beyond Acrisure Arena with a new food tour featuring special creations from local businesses across the valley.

The Firebirds Food Tour is launching ahead of the team’s fifth-season home opener, presented by Acrisure, on Friday, October 2, at Acrisure Arena.

Several Coachella Valley businesses are participating, each creating a limited-time food or drink inspired by the Firebirds and the return of hockey.

Project Burger in Palm Desert is serving the “Fuego Burger,” featuring chopped crispy bacon, pepper jack cheese, marinated crispy fried onions, a house-made sweet and spicy sauce and spicy mayo. The burger is served on a Firebirds-branded brioche bun stamped with the team logo.

Baby’s Marche in Indian Wells is offering “The Home Opener,” a special sandwich available throughout the week leading up to Opening Night.

The sandwich features oven-roasted chicken, provolone, white cheddar, smoked morita aioli, pickled onion and carrot slaw, fresh cilantro and avocado mash. It comes with a side of herbed roasted tomatillo sauce.

In La Quinta, 1/2sies Donuts is celebrating with a “Firebirds Starter” menu featuring three specialty creations.

The menu includes Fuego Swirl Sorbet, combining orange-mango carrot and strawberry-cherry flavors; a Passion Fruit Firebird Glazed Donut with a seasonal fresh passionfruit glaze; and The Firebirds Churro, a classic churro donut finished with Firebirds red sugar.

Desert Kid Coffee in Palm Desert is serving “Firebird Fuel,” a specialty drink made with Coca-Cola, house-made cherry vanilla syrup, espresso and a cream top.

Firebird Fuel will be available through October 4.

La Quinta Brewing Co. in Palm Desert is also getting in on the action with “Fuego Style” wings, featuring a bolder flavor and more balance than traditional buffalo sauce.

The Firebirds Food Tour is designed to bring the excitement of Opening Night into communities throughout the Coachella Valley while giving fans an opportunity to support local businesses.

The limited-time offerings give Firebirds fans another way to celebrate the start of the team's fifth season ahead of the October 2 home opener at Acrisure Arena.