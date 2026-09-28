Coachella Valley Viewers Capture Striking Lightning During Monday Storm

A powerful storm moving through the Coachella Valley Monday night produced plenty of lightning, and viewers captured the action on camera.

One photo submitted by viewer Chris Hoff shows a lightning strike with what appears to be an airliner flying near 35th Avenue toward Palm Springs International Airport.

The aircraft can be seen as a small speck near the center of the image, surrounded by the nighttime storm.

More storm video came from contributor Dan Adams in Palm Springs, who captured lightning near the downtown area.

NBC Palm Springs is asking viewers to continue sharing their storm photos and video with the newsroom.

Viewers can send photos and video to news@NBCPalmSprings.com.

Anyone taking pictures or video during severe weather should make safety a priority and avoid putting themselves in danger to capture the storm.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.