Flash Flooding Leaves Vehicles Stuck, Dillon Road Closed in Indio Hills

Heavy rain caused flash flooding along Dillon Road in the Indio Hills Monday night, leaving several vehicles stuck in floodwaters and forcing emergency crews to respond.

The flooding was reported near Sunny Slope Road and 30th Avenue, north of Interstate 10. Cal Fire crews responded after multiple vehicles became stuck, while dispatchers reported a fire truck was also unable to get through the flooded roadway.

Flooding and mud were reported in the northbound lanes near the cement plant. A skid steer was requested to help clear debris from the roadway.

Dillon Road is closed indefinitely in the affected area. Drivers who normally use the road for their morning commute are urged to check conditions before heading out and make sure the roadway has reopened and been cleared of debris.

Heavy rain was also reported Monday evening along Washington Street in La Quinta, with lightning visible in the distance.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Riverside County through 12:15 a.m. Tuesday. The warning includes Indio, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, La Quinta, Indian Wells and Bermuda Dunes.

Radar showed heavy thunderstorms moving through the region, with up to an inch of rain already reported in some areas.

Motorists are urged to avoid flooded roads, underpasses and other low-lying areas. Drivers should never attempt to cross moving water, even if the roadway appears passable.

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