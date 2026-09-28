Indio Business Connect Center Reopens After Renovation

A refreshed resource for Indio entrepreneurs officially opened its doors Monday.

The City of Indio celebrated the grand opening of the newly remodeled Indio Business Connect Center on Towne Street.

The center offers free resources, guidance and tools for local business owners and people looking to start a business.

Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes says supporting the local business community is a priority because when businesses succeed, the city benefits as well.

The center aims to help entrepreneurs navigate the challenges of starting and operating a business, including some of the details that can be easy to overlook.

During Monday's celebration, residents and visitors toured the space, met with staff and learned more about the services available.

Guests were also able to receive a free professional headshot.