Indio Encourages Attendees to Participate in Annexation Study

INDIO (CNS) - Indio residents will have an opportunity today to learn

more about a study examining the proposed annexation of more than 4,000 acres

of unincorporated Riverside County land into the city.



A virtual community meeting on the East Indio Annexation Study is

scheduled from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom.



The planning study is examining the possible annexation of land along

Indio's eastern boundary.



Attendees will learn about the study area, the annexation process and

project updates. City officials said community input will be important as

planning moves forward.



The area is envisioned as a ``future employment hub with a mix of

employment-generating uses, such as a business park with a light industrial and

logistics, office, retail, in addition to workforce housing and open space,''

according to the city.



More information about the project is available at

bit.ly/EastIndioAnnexationStudy.



The virtual meeting can be accessed at bit.ly/EastIndioMeeting.

Participants can also join by calling 669-444-971 and using meeting passcode

283895.



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