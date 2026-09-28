Local & Community
Monterey Avenue Closures Tighten Up in Palm Desert This Week
It's time for Know Before You Go, where we help you steer clear of the valley's biggest construction headaches. CV Sync Traffic Program Manager Kris Gunterson joined us remotely this week from a conference in Sacramento. He says this is a busy week for drivers in Palm Desert, and it's going to be a busy fall across the valley.
Palm Desert: Monterey Avenue Pavement Rehabilitation
The Monterey Avenue pavement rehabilitation project is well underway between the Interstate 10 overpass and Gerald Ford Drive. Gunterson says crews should finish in October. This week, work is focused on the intersection of Monterey Avenue and Dinah Shore Drive. Gunterson says traffic got very heavy there last week because many drivers didn't avoid the area.
Today, crews are working in the inside lanes of Monterey and on part of Dinah Shore. Expect heavy traffic, especially during the morning rush from 7 to 9 a.m. If you're getting on or off the freeway, don't use Monterey.
From Tuesday through Friday, crews will close more lanes so they can bring in heavy equipment. Gunterson says this will be the hardest week yet for the intersection. Use Cook Street or Bob Hope Drive to get around the area.
Palm Springs: Racquet Club Road Paving and New Indian Canyon Signal
Paving on Racquet Club Road is done. This week, crews are painting the new lane lines and raising utility covers back up to road level. Gunterson says several intersections along the corridor will then be connected to the CV Sync traffic management center.
At Indian Canyon Drive and Via Escuela, the new traffic signal is nearly finished. The poles, signal heads and signs are all up. Gunterson says the signal will be turned on as soon as it gets power.
Coming Up
Gunterson says a couple of stalled projects will start up again in November, and more paving is coming to Bob Hope Drive. Next week, Jim Curtis from the City of Indio will join us to talk about traffic for the Head Trip music festival, which is a couple of weeks away. We'll have maps to help you avoid the crowds.
Until then, plan extra time around work zones, slow down and watch for crews. For more traffic updates, visit https://www.cv-sync.com/.
By: Harrison Bluto
September 28, 2026
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