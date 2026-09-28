New Community Mural Brings ‘Hope’ to Esperanza Park in Dream Homes

A new mural is taking shape at Esperanza Park, bringing a message of hope to the Dream Homes community.

The park features children's play areas, fitness equipment and a dog park. It will soon also be home to a new 9.5-by-30-foot mural created by artist Autumn Martino.

Martino has been working seven days a week, alongside other helpers, to bring the community art project to life. The mural is expected to be officially unveiled October 10.

The theme of the mural is hope, which is fitting for the park's name.

“Esperanza means hope,” Martino said. “And it's supposed to show the past, the present, and the future.”

The project is also designed to involve the people who live in the community.

“It’s a community mural, which means everyone came out and got to help paint it,” Martino said.

Martino said having residents participate in creating the artwork helps strengthen their connection to the place they call home.

“I feel that that's really important in this community because it's like Dream Homes,” she said. “It brings, it ties your heart to where you live.”

Rather than having the mural created entirely by one artist, Martino said the community's involvement makes the finished piece more meaningful.

“It's not just somebody painted it, you painted it, the community painted it,” she said. “I think that's very important.”

The mural is being funded through the California Arts in California Parks Grant and will be the second installation at Esperanza Park.

The completed artwork will add another piece of public art to the park while reflecting the community's connection to its past, present and future.