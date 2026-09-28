Local & Community
Palm Desert Boutique Gives Pre-Loved Fashion a Second Life for Secondhand September
Secondhand September is encouraging shoppers to give old clothes a new life, and one Palm Desert boutique is turning that idea into fashion.
Desert Boutique features vintage, consignment and pre-loved clothing, giving shoppers the opportunity to find unique pieces while keeping quality clothing in use longer.
Owner Jennifer says her love of clothing and sustainability inspired her to open the business.
“I created this business because I adore clothing, but mostly I love the sustainable aspect of it,” Jennifer said. “I'm getting things and giving them a second life.”
Inside the boutique, shoppers can find everything from vintage pieces to clothing brought in by consignors.
Each item offers an opportunity to create a new story with a piece of clothing that already has a history.
There is also an environmental reason to consider shopping secondhand.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, nearly 13 million tons of clothing and footwear entered the U.S. waste stream in 2018.
Jennifer says many clothes today are not made to last, making it even more important to keep higher-quality pieces in circulation.
“It's really sad. The truth is a lot of our clothing right now is not made to last,” she said. “It's very important to give some of the quality pieces a longer chance.”
Customers say secondhand shopping can also help build a sense of community by allowing people to pass along clothing they no longer need.
“You are giving it another opportunity and also providing someone else that opportunity to enjoy a piece that maybe was very loved by you,” one customer said.
For shoppers looking for something different, secondhand fashion offers a combination of individual style and sustainability.
At Desert Boutique, the goal is to give pre-loved clothing another chapter while giving shoppers the chance to discover something unique.
By: Kai Beech
September 28, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Pregame update from Tim O’Brien ahead of tonight’s preseason matchup between the Coachella Valley Firebirds and the Ontario Reign. Tim has the latest from Acrisure Arena as the Firebirds get set for tonight’s game. UPDATE: Firebirds #CVFirebirds #CoachellaValleyFirebirds #OntarioReign #AHL #Hockey PalmSprings CoachellaValley
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Xzavier Hernandez with the dot towards the back of the endzone, 2) Jesse Rodriguez with the 50 plus yard TD throw, 3) Trace Vargas with the diving TD, 4) Ryan Rumsey with the screen pass TD, making guys miss, or 5) Moyses Aguilar with the pick #fyp #fnl2026 #hondaofthedesert #highschoolfootball #fridaynightlights
Drop your thoughts in the comments 👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #explore #nbcpalmsprings
⚡️ TOP STORY: A man is recovering after he was struck by lightning. Firefighters battled a brush fire along Snow Creek Road, while another lightning strike in Chino Canyon sent a man to the hospital. If you hear thunder, stay indoors for at least 30 minutes after the last rumble. #PalmSprings #Lightning #FireSafety
🚨 Chasing that year-round “summer glow”? A social media tanning trend involving the unapproved peptide melanotan-2 is raising serious safety concerns. Dermatologists say safer sunless tanning options are available. ☀️ #YourHealthToday #SkinHealth #Melanotan2 #TanningSafety
Palm Springs firefighters responded Thursday to a report of a person struck by lightning in the Chino Canyon area. The person was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. Firefighters also responded to a palm tree fire in Chino Canyon that officials say was caused by an apparent lightning strike. NBC Palm Springs News Director David Reese is in the neighborhood tonight knocking on doors and trying to learn more about what happened. Did you see the lightning strike? Did you hear or see anything unusual? Do you know who was struck or have information that could help us understand what happened? We’d like to hear from you. Send us a DM here or contact NBC Palm Springs if you witnessed the incident or have information to share. #PalmSprings #ChinoCanyon #Lightning #PalmSpringsNews #NBCPalmSprings CoachellaValley BreakingNews
Fred Roggin’s response? Show us the receipts! #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #explore #nbcpalmsprings
A $557k budget shortfall … so why do they need $11.3 million in new taxes? Are you voting Yes or No on Measure P? #therogginreport #measurep #localnews #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
School board trustee wears “FAFO” shirt to court deposition. Drop your thoughts in the comments 👇🏽 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #explore #nbcpalmsprings
Estevan Figueroa of King’s Club Barbershop is giving back across the Coachella Valley — one haircut at a time. He and his team recently gave dozens of free haircuts to kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Cathedral City. Figueroa also provides clothing, essentials and encouragement to people in need. Inspired by lessons from his father, he’s now started a nonprofit to help even more people in the community. “Look good, feel good.” @barbercipactli Read the full story at NBCPalmSprings.com.