Palm Desert’s City Wok Restaurant Closes After 35 Years in the Coachella Valley

A beloved Palm Desert restaurant has closed its doors after 35 years of serving customers across the Coachella Valley.

City Wok owner Stuart Davis tells NBC Palm Springs the restaurant closed about three weeks ago, ending more than three decades of business in the desert.

Over the years, City Wok became a staple in the Palm Desert community, serving thousands of customers and building a loyal following.

The restaurant also played a role in helping the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the height of the pandemic, City Wok provided free meals to frontline workers, many of whom were working long hours during an especially challenging time.

Now, after 35 years in Palm Desert, Davis says he is shifting his attention to his other franchises as well as new projects.

NBC Palm Springs will sit down exclusively with Davis later this week to discuss his decision to close City Wok, the restaurant's long history in the Coachella Valley and what's next for him.