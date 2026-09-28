Palm Springs City Council Candidates Take Part in Election Forum

A Palm Springs candidate forum is giving voters a chance to hear directly from the people running for City Council.

The forum, held at the restored Plaza Theatre, focuses on three districts on the ballot: Districts 1, 2 and 3.

In District 1, incumbent Grace Garner is facing challenger Don Soja.

Jeffrey Bernstein is running unopposed in District 2.

In District 3, incumbent Ron DeHarte is being challenged by Charlie Brown.

Organizers say the forum is designed to give residents an opportunity to hear from the candidates directly, rather than relying on social media or secondhand information.

Questions were submitted in advance, but candidates were not given the questions before the event.

The organizers say they plan to continue holding the forums during election cycles.