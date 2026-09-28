Palm Springs City Council Candidates to Take Questions at Tonight’s Forum

Palm Springs voters will have a chance to hear directly from candidates running for City Council during a candidate forum tonight.

The Organized Neighborhoods of Palm Springs is hosting the event at the Plaza Theatre, beginning at 5 p.m.

Candidates running for the three City Council district seats on the November ballot will participate, representing Districts 1, 2 and 3.

The forum will be moderated by Mark Talkington of the Palm Springs Post.

Residents who would like to submit a question for the candidates can send it ahead of the forum to palmspringsneighborhoods@gmail.com.

The event gives voters an opportunity to hear candidates address issues directly and compare their responses ahead of the November election.