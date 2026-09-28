Palm Springs Police to Launch 'PSPD Connect' Program for Older Residents

The Palm Springs Police Department is launching a new program designed to help older and vulnerable residents stay safe and connected.

PSPD Connect launches Oct. 19.

The free, voluntary program provides scheduled wellness calls from police personnel or trained community volunteers.

Participants can choose a call schedule that works for them.

If a scheduled call is missed, the department has a process to check on the resident’s well-being. That could include contacting an emergency contact or requesting a welfare check.

The program also connects residents with community resources and helps reduce social isolation.

Residents interested in learning more can call the number (760) 323-8116 or email pspdconnect@palmspringsca.gov.