PS Resorts More Than Doubles Sponsorship of Palm Springs Pride

PS Resorts is more than doubling its sponsorship of Greater Palm Springs Pride as the organization prepares for its 40th anniversary celebration in November.

The 2026 celebration is scheduled for November 6 through 8 in downtown Palm Springs and is expected to attract more than 200,000 attendees, according to Greater Palm Springs Pride.

The organization says the annual event generates $38 million in direct economic impact for area hotels, restaurants, local shops and small businesses.

“Palm Springs Pride is an economic power engine and a reflection of our city’s global reputation for inclusivity,” said Peggy Trott, president of PS Resorts. “Our hospitality community recognizes that investing in Pride is an investment in the vitality of Palm Springs.”

PS Resorts says the increased sponsorship supports its mission of investing in events and initiatives that drive overnight visitation and strengthen the regional hospitality economy.

The increased sponsorship comes as Pride celebrations across the country face changes in corporate sponsorship, with some major companies reducing or ending their financial support.

Greater Palm Springs Pride says its long-standing local partnerships have helped create a sustainable financial model for the event.

Those partners include the Arenas District, Heimark Distributors and U.S. Bank.

“The sustained vitality of Palm Springs Pride relies on the real, strategic investments made by our local hospitality and business partners,” said Jasmine Sullivan-Waits, executive director of Greater Palm Springs Pride.

Sullivan-Waits said PS Resorts' increased sponsorship demonstrates a commitment to the event and the Palm Springs community.

The City of Palm Springs provides city services, public safety and logistical support for the celebration, but according to Greater Palm Springs Pride, the city does not provide direct cash support to the organization.

The 2026 celebration will be themed “Be Included” and will feature live entertainment across multiple stages, more than 200 marketplace exhibitors, community programming and nightly block parties.

The weekend will culminate with the annual Pride Parade on Sunday, November 8, at 10 a.m. along Palm Canyon Drive.

The festival and parade will remain free and open to the public.