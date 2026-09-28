Local & Community
Read With Me Volunteer Program Gives Kids the Tools to Become Stronger Readers
A Coachella Valley nonprofit is working to help young students become stronger readers, one volunteer and one book at a time.
The Read With Me Volunteer Program is one of the finalists in this year's Desert Fast Pitch, an event highlighting local nonprofits and the work they are doing throughout the community.
The program began in 2004 after volunteers approached the principal at Mecca Elementary School and asked what they could do to help students who were working to improve their reading skills and learn English.
The answer was simple: They needed volunteers.
“They said, we need you. We need your time. That's what we need,” said Erin Hyland, director of development, community engagement and volunteer recruitment for Read With Me.
Since then, the organization says volunteers have provided more than 100,000 tutoring hours in classrooms and distributed hundreds of thousands of books to children for free.
The program distributed 100,000 books last year alone.
Hyland says the organization is seeing encouraging results, with test scores showing improvements in English reading and retention.
Read With Me currently serves more than 30 schools, stretching from Desert Hot Springs to the Salton Sea.
The organization is also looking for more volunteers, books and donations.
“We are 100% donation-based,” Hyland said.
For people interested in volunteering, Read With Me is hosting an informational happy hour Monday at Giuseppe's in Palm Desert from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Volunteers can learn more about the program and find opportunities that fit their schedules.
The organization also provides transportation at many locations for volunteers who do not drive or have physical challenges.
Hyland says there are multiple ways for people to get involved, including donating books.
As Read With Me prepares for Desert Fast Pitch next week, Hyland says the goal is to make the case for continued investment in children's literacy.
The event is structured like a nonprofit version of “Shark Tank,” with organizations making their case to potential funders.
“There is no downside with an educated population with kids falling in love with reading,” Hyland said. “We love to say readers are leaders. And we want to make sure everyone gets to be that.”
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 28, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
After AB 1145 (also known as Tristin’s Bill) was signed into law, NBC Palm Springs @maria_nvtv is giving more information about the law and what this means for the future of transportation in California #Highway74 #RoadSafety #CoachellaValley #Anza #RiversideCounty
Pregame update from Tim O’Brien ahead of tonight’s preseason matchup between the Coachella Valley Firebirds and the Ontario Reign. Tim has the latest from Acrisure Arena as the Firebirds get set for tonight’s game. UPDATE: Firebirds #CVFirebirds #CoachellaValleyFirebirds #OntarioReign #AHL #Hockey PalmSprings CoachellaValley
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Xzavier Hernandez with the dot towards the back of the endzone, 2) Jesse Rodriguez with the 50 plus yard TD throw, 3) Trace Vargas with the diving TD, 4) Ryan Rumsey with the screen pass TD, making guys miss, or 5) Moyses Aguilar with the pick #fyp #fnl2026 #hondaofthedesert #highschoolfootball #fridaynightlights
Drop your thoughts in the comments 👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #explore #nbcpalmsprings
⚡️ TOP STORY: A man is recovering after he was struck by lightning. Firefighters battled a brush fire along Snow Creek Road, while another lightning strike in Chino Canyon sent a man to the hospital. If you hear thunder, stay indoors for at least 30 minutes after the last rumble. #PalmSprings #Lightning #FireSafety
🚨 Chasing that year-round “summer glow”? A social media tanning trend involving the unapproved peptide melanotan-2 is raising serious safety concerns. Dermatologists say safer sunless tanning options are available. ☀️ #YourHealthToday #SkinHealth #Melanotan2 #TanningSafety
Palm Springs firefighters responded Thursday to a report of a person struck by lightning in the Chino Canyon area. The person was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. Firefighters also responded to a palm tree fire in Chino Canyon that officials say was caused by an apparent lightning strike. NBC Palm Springs News Director David Reese is in the neighborhood tonight knocking on doors and trying to learn more about what happened. Did you see the lightning strike? Did you hear or see anything unusual? Do you know who was struck or have information that could help us understand what happened? We’d like to hear from you. Send us a DM here or contact NBC Palm Springs if you witnessed the incident or have information to share. #PalmSprings #ChinoCanyon #Lightning #PalmSpringsNews #NBCPalmSprings CoachellaValley BreakingNews
Fred Roggin’s response? Show us the receipts! #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #explore #nbcpalmsprings
A $557k budget shortfall … so why do they need $11.3 million in new taxes? Are you voting Yes or No on Measure P? #therogginreport #measurep #localnews #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
School board trustee wears “FAFO” shirt to court deposition. Drop your thoughts in the comments 👇🏽 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #explore #nbcpalmsprings