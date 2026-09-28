Salton City man accused in death of T’Neya Tovar reaches plea deal

A Salton City man accused in the death of 17-year-old T’Neya Tovar is expected to reach a plea agreement in Imperial County, bringing the case closer to a resolution after months of investigation.

In a plea agreement obtained from the Imperial County Criminal Courthouse, Feinbloom is expected to declare himself guilty of torture and voluntary manslaughter, and could face a sentence of 13 years to life in state prison.

The agreement also requires Feinbloom to assist law enforcement in locating Tovar’s remaining remains, a significant development in a case that began with the teenager’s disappearance late last year.

Feinbloom's charge for murder is still on court records, but could possibly be dismissed at his official sentencing on Tuesday, September 29.

Tovar was first reported missing in December. The investigation continued for months as authorities worked to determine what happened to the 17-year-old and searched the Salton City area for evidence connected to her disappearance.

That same month, remains belonging to Tovar were identified after being discovered less than a mile from Feinbloom’s home in the Salton Sea area. The discovery became a key development in the investigation and ultimately led to criminal proceedings against Feinbloom.

In February Tovar's family confirmed the victim's remains. In August of this year, the FBI returned to Feinbloom's home located at Harlequin Court in Salton Sea and excavated in his backyard. However, they did not disclose what they were digging for.

Feinbloom is expected to return to court Tuesday, when he will be formally sentenced.

NBC Palm Springs will be inside the courtroom for the sentencing and will bring you the latest details as the case moves forward.



