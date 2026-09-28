Local & Community
The Dinah Returns to Palm Springs for 35th Year of Music, Celebration and Community
One of the Coachella Valley’s best-known LGBTQ+ events is getting ready to return to Palm Springs for its 35th year.
The Dinah has brought women from around the world to the desert for decades, creating a space centered around music, celebration, connection and community.
This year, Rose Garcia is experiencing the event from a new perspective.
Garcia has attended The Dinah approximately 25 times and previously served as an MC. Now, she is taking on a new role as co-owner alongside Bella Barco.
The transition came after longtime owner Mariah Hansen announced she was preparing to retire.
“I didn't think about really taking ownership until my name was kind of thrown around the room a few times,” Garcia said.
Barco eventually reached out to Garcia, and the two decided to put together what Garcia described as a “dream team” to take over the event.
Garcia said the response from the Palm Springs community has exceeded her expectations.
“It's exceeded my expectations in the form of community,” she said.
Garcia also credited local partners, including the Hilton Hotel, Zoso and Hunters, for helping bring this year's event together.
She says the support has been particularly meaningful because of what The Dinah represents to the LGBTQ+ community.
“I think it's the LGBTQ plus community. We need it,” Garcia said. “It's a space that's been needed and still needed 35 plus years later, especially in today's environment.”
Garcia says Palm Springs' reputation as a welcoming destination for the LGBTQ+ community makes it the natural home for The Dinah.
“It belongs here. It started here,” she said. “And it's going to die here and live here forever.”
This year's lineup includes Hayley Kiyoko, Da Brat, The Aces and London-based R&B artist Sasha Keeble.
Garcia says the event is about much more than the entertainment and star power.
“It's not the glitz and the glam. It's not superficiality,” she said. “There's so much more going on underneath it.”
The Dinah is set to bring another week of music, connection and community to Palm Springs as it celebrates 35 years in the Coachella Valley.
Tickets are available through The Dinah's website.
By: Nour Milla
September 28, 2026
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