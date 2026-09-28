Local & Community
Tristin's Bill signed into law
Nearly two years after 27-year-old Anza resident Tristin Samuel Bourgeois was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 74, Assembly Bill 1145 has been signed into California law.
Known as “Tristin’s Law,” the legislation aims to bring greater transparency and accountability to transportation safety efforts across the state.
Tristin’s stepmother, Tina, says she was speechless when she learned Sunday that the bill had been signed.
She says she is proud that Tristin’s name will now be part of California law and hopes it will help prevent similar tragedies.
Tina is also calling for agencies including the Riverside County Transportation Commission, Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol, along with elected representatives, to work together on transportation safety improvements.
“We did it, Tristan. We did it,” Tina said.
She says engineering studies have shown that certain large commercial vehicles cannot safely navigate portions of Highway 74, making additional safety measures a priority. She believes this provides proof needed to increase safety along Highway 74.
Local Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez, who wrote and supported the legislation, described the law as an example of turning tragedy into action. He said it is one step in continued efforts to make California roads safer and protect local communities, but not the only one needed to see real change.
The Riverside County Department of Transportation also told NBC Palm Springs that it is working with local legislators on safety improvements for Highway 74.
The department said it has recommended limiting trucks with more than three axles or longer lengths along a portion of the highway between the State Route 371-junction and Palm Desert, with the goal of reducing severe collisions and preventing long queues caused by slow-moving heavy vehicles.
For Tina, the legislation represents more than a new law. She says it carries the name of a person, a family and a tragedy that she hopes will lead to lasting changes in transportation safety.
She now hopes Tristin’s Law will bring California lawmakers and transportation agencies together to continue addressing safety concerns along Highway 74.
By: Maria Noble Valdez
September 28, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Salton city resident Abraham Feinbloom is expected to take a plea deal in the murder case of 17 year old T’Neya Tovar. Under the plea deal obtained by the Imperial County Criminal Courthouse, Feinbloom will plead guilty to one count of torture and voluntary manslaughter. According to court records, he is also expected to assist law enforcement in finding the rest of the victim’s remains. Our @newsbyalondra will be inside the courtroom for his official sentencing Tuesday, September 29th with the very latest.
“Of you can’t find things out as a Board President… then what are they hiding?” Why is the elected board president being blocked from financial records? Drop your thoughts below👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #coachella #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
After AB 1145 (also known as Tristin’s Bill) was signed into law, NBC Palm Springs @maria_nvtv is giving more information about the law and what this means for the future of transportation in California #Highway74 #RoadSafety #CoachellaValley #Anza #RiversideCounty
Pregame update from Tim O’Brien ahead of tonight’s preseason matchup between the Coachella Valley Firebirds and the Ontario Reign. Tim has the latest from Acrisure Arena as the Firebirds get set for tonight’s game. UPDATE: Firebirds #CVFirebirds #CoachellaValleyFirebirds #OntarioReign #AHL #Hockey PalmSprings CoachellaValley
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1) Xzavier Hernandez with the dot towards the back of the endzone, 2) Jesse Rodriguez with the 50 plus yard TD throw, 3) Trace Vargas with the diving TD, 4) Ryan Rumsey with the screen pass TD, making guys miss, or 5) Moyses Aguilar with the pick #fyp #fnl2026 #hondaofthedesert #highschoolfootball #fridaynightlights
Drop your thoughts in the comments 👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #explore #nbcpalmsprings
⚡️ TOP STORY: A man is recovering after he was struck by lightning. Firefighters battled a brush fire along Snow Creek Road, while another lightning strike in Chino Canyon sent a man to the hospital. If you hear thunder, stay indoors for at least 30 minutes after the last rumble. #PalmSprings #Lightning #FireSafety
🚨 Chasing that year-round “summer glow”? A social media tanning trend involving the unapproved peptide melanotan-2 is raising serious safety concerns. Dermatologists say safer sunless tanning options are available. ☀️ #YourHealthToday #SkinHealth #Melanotan2 #TanningSafety
Palm Springs firefighters responded Thursday to a report of a person struck by lightning in the Chino Canyon area. The person was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. Firefighters also responded to a palm tree fire in Chino Canyon that officials say was caused by an apparent lightning strike. NBC Palm Springs News Director David Reese is in the neighborhood tonight knocking on doors and trying to learn more about what happened. Did you see the lightning strike? Did you hear or see anything unusual? Do you know who was struck or have information that could help us understand what happened? We’d like to hear from you. Send us a DM here or contact NBC Palm Springs if you witnessed the incident or have information to share. #PalmSprings #ChinoCanyon #Lightning #PalmSpringsNews #NBCPalmSprings CoachellaValley BreakingNews
Fred Roggin’s response? Show us the receipts! #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #explore #nbcpalmsprings