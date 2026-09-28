Tristin's Bill signed into law

Nearly two years after 27-year-old Anza resident Tristin Samuel Bourgeois was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 74, Assembly Bill 1145 has been signed into California law.

Known as “Tristin’s Law,” the legislation aims to bring greater transparency and accountability to transportation safety efforts across the state.

Tristin’s stepmother, Tina, says she was speechless when she learned Sunday that the bill had been signed.

She says she is proud that Tristin’s name will now be part of California law and hopes it will help prevent similar tragedies.

Tina is also calling for agencies including the Riverside County Transportation Commission, Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol, along with elected representatives, to work together on transportation safety improvements.

“We did it, Tristan. We did it,” Tina said.

She says engineering studies have shown that certain large commercial vehicles cannot safely navigate portions of Highway 74, making additional safety measures a priority. She believes this provides proof needed to increase safety along Highway 74.

Local Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez, who wrote and supported the legislation, described the law as an example of turning tragedy into action. He said it is one step in continued efforts to make California roads safer and protect local communities, but not the only one needed to see real change.

The Riverside County Department of Transportation also told NBC Palm Springs that it is working with local legislators on safety improvements for Highway 74.

The department said it has recommended limiting trucks with more than three axles or longer lengths along a portion of the highway between the State Route 371-junction and Palm Desert, with the goal of reducing severe collisions and preventing long queues caused by slow-moving heavy vehicles.

For Tina, the legislation represents more than a new law. She says it carries the name of a person, a family and a tragedy that she hopes will lead to lasting changes in transportation safety.

She now hopes Tristin’s Law will bring California lawmakers and transportation agencies together to continue addressing safety concerns along Highway 74.