Annual Job Fair Featuring Roughly 100 Employers Set for Wednesday in Indio

INDIO (CNS) - Roughly 100 employers across various career fields will

be ready to accept and connect with Coachella Valley job seekers Wednesday

during the 31st annual Valley-Wide Employment Expo in Indio.



``The Valley-Wide Employment Expo is about connecting our residents

with meaningful job and career opportunities that can help them build a

stronger future for themselves and their families. There is dignity in finding

a job or pursuing a career, and we want to help our residents take that next

step,'' Riverside County Fourth District Supervisor Manuel Perez said in a

statement.

`

`We encourage residents of all ages and backgrounds to attend, meet

potential employers and explore opportunities throughout the Coachella Valley

and surrounding communities,'' Perez said.



The Riverside County Department of Public Social Services, in

partnership with Riverside County Workforce Development and other partners,

will host the event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Fantasy Springs Resort

Casino Special Events Center, at 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway.



Attendees are encouraged to register for free at desertjobexpo.com,

and dress in professional attire, bring multiple copies of their resumes and

follow-up after the event.



Job seekers will have the opportunity to interface with employers and

other attendees and connect with community resources.



Some of the agencies and firms registered for the event include Agua

Caliente Casinos, Bighorn Golf Club, Coachella Valley Public Safety, Desert

Water Agency, Eisenhower Health, Granite Construction, H&R Block, Martha's

Village and Kitchen Inc., Palm Springs Unified School District, Riverside

County Department of Environmental Health and Walter Clark Legal Group.



Admission and parking are free at the event.

